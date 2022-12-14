ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
MGK stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,257. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.29.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.