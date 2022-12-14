ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

MGK stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,257. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.29.

