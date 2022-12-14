Ethernity Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,657.21 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00011320 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $342,657.21 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

