European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Short Interest Down 91.2% in November

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAC remained flat at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,829. European Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of European Biotech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,691,000.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

