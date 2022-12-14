Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Up 380.0% in November

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,019. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

