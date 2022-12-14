EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

EverGen Infrastructure stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of 1.37 and a 1-year high of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.09.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

