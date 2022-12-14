Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Evergy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 45,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,446. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

