Evmos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $119.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00509906 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.04868277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.23 or 0.30212166 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

