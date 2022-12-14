Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.35 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Evmos has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $120.35 million and $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

