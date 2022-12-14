Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stake Cut by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,475. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $504.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

