Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

