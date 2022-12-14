Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

