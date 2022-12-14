Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

