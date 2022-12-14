Farmers Trust Co. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 97,099 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,269. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

