Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 224 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

