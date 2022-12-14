Farmers Trust Co. Sells 61 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.