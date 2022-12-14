Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after buying an additional 1,085,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4 %

JCI stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

