FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) versus Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Financial Analysis

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FAT Brands pays out -11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35% Texas Roadhouse 6.74% 25.94% 10.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 0 7 10 0 2.59

This is a summary of current recommendations for FAT Brands and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $103.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Texas Roadhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.85 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.30 Texas Roadhouse $3.46 billion 1.89 $245.29 million $3.84 25.53

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats FAT Brands on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

