FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.