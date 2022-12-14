FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.
FB Financial Stock Down 3.1 %
FB Financial stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,891. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at $398,760,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
