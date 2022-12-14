FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

FB Financial stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,891. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at $398,760,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at $398,760,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.