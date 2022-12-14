FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.04

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 4773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.01.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.