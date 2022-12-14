Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.77 million and $1.56 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00042938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00238504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99268146 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,278,955.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

