Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 64,962.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,281,000 after buying an additional 133,712 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 145,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,681. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

