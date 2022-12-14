Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 593,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,963. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

