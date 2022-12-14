Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

