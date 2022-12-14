Financial Analysis: Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and (NASDAQ:WPP)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Interpublic Group of Companies and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.27 $952.80 million $2.52 13.29 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 9.18% 28.78% 5.64% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

