Financial Contrast: Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Cytek Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cytek Biosciences has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 12.06 $3.00 million ($0.01) -1,144.00 Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 16.53 -$181.22 million ($1.34) -7.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytek Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Biosciences of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

43.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences -0.47% 0.94% 0.80% Pacific Biosciences of California -218.44% -42.03% -15.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cytek Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.69%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.87%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

