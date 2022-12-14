Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISI. Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

