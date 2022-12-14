FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Trading Up 0.1 %

FTEV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

