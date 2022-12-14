First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 12,968 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 294,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 248,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $441.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

