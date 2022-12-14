First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 856 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.