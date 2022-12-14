First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

