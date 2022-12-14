First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

