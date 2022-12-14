First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $912,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.94.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

