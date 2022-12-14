First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

