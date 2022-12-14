First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 373 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

