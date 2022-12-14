First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 630 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.