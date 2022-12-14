First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

