First Hawaiian Bank Has $38.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVW stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

