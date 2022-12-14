First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 16,547 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

