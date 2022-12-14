First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,890 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $636.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

