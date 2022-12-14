First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

