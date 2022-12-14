First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,651 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

