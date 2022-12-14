First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,136 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

