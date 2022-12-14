First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,211 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $212.86 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

