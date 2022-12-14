First Hawaiian Bank Sells 70 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

