First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,330. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.50. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

