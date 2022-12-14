First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 634 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,475,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in VMware by 11,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE VMW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.