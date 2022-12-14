First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $920,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,726. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average is $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

