First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

ADBE traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.51. 29,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $636.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

