First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 29,753 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 84,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,021. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

